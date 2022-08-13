Finn Balor: “I Think Me and Roman Reigns Have a Lot of Unfinished Business”

Despite being a part of Judgment Day at the moment, Finn Balor wants to return to the ring with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

At Extreme Rules last year, they last shared the ring when Balor, who was portraying The Demon, lost to Reigns when the top rope snapped as Balor was standing on the turnbuckle.

Balor was asked about facing Reigns once more by a fan near the end of an interview with WWE El Brunch.

“Well, I think me and Roman Reigns have a lot of unfinished business. There was a little bit of a questionable finish to our last match at Extreme Rules when the top rope mysteriously broke in our championship match. I feel there’s a rematch due with myself and Roman. Hopefully, we’ll get to that soon after Clash at the Castle.”

Edge, Rey, and Dominik Mysterio are now involved in a battle with Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley.

Reigns will defend the championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash At The Castle next month.

You can watch WWE El Brunch below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)