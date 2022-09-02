Finn Balor is Sure an Opportunity for The Good Brothers to Return to WWE Will Happen

Despite the fact that The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) have not worked for WWE since 2020, Finn Balor believes they will return.

They signed with WWE in 2016 after having success as a tag team in NJPW and ROH (Gallows previously had a run in WWE). When they were promoted to the main roster, they worked with AJ Styles and became two-time Raw Tag Team Champions. They were fired and later worked for Impact Wrestling and NJPW.

They recently left Impact Wrestling but are reportedly set to work for NJPW until early 2023.

Balor revealed to Alex McCarthy for Inside The Ropes that he speaks with Anderson on a daily basis. He was asked if he had tried to get them back into WWE.

“Listen, I’m sure the opportunity for those guys to return to WWE will happen. You know, they have all the talent in the world. They’ve proven themselves all over the world, in every promotion, at every level, and they can do it. So, I’m sure once the time is right, they’ll be back.”

You can watch the complete interview below: