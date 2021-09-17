Finn Balor Joins Cameo For Limited Time

Finn Balor has joined Cameo for a limited time only. WWE announced today that Balor is available for Cameo requests to promote the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view on September 26, where his alter-ego The Demon will challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Balor’s Cameo videos are $800 each, and he’s taking only 30 requests.

