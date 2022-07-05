Finn Balor Leading Judgement Day Can Revitalize His WWE Career

In September of 2014, Finn Balor would make his debut for WWE on the NXT brand. Balor would come to the aid of Hideo Itami, now Kenta, in Itami’s quest to defeat The Ascension. Balor would go on to team up with Itami to defeat The Ascension.

When Balor made his debut and aided Itami, he told the WWE Universe that we were about to see something we’d never seen before. Balor alluded to showing the WWE Universe something big, and at NXT TakeOver: R Evolution, “The Demon” would be born.

Balor would go on to have a run with the NXT Championship and obtain countless more accolades in his illustrious career. However, the spark behind Finn Balor seems to have diminished. Balor becoming the new leader of Judgement Day can be just the spark Balor needs to get back to the top in WWE.

Now, it’s no secret that Finn Balor is one of the best wrestlers today. Balor can put on a five-star match with just about anyone. However, WWE would continue to put Balor in tough spots that made both him, and “The Demon,” look weak.

One of the biggest spots in recent memory was when “The Demon” took on Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at Extreme Rules 2021. The match would end when Balor would make his way to the top rope to attempt to hit his “Coup de Grace” on Reigns. However, the top rope would snap, causing Balor to go crashing onto the canvas.

This allowed Roman Reigns to hit a spear on Finn Balor to put “The Demon” down. Finn Balor had his chance to regain some relevancy after this when he was placed in the “King of the Ring.” Balor would go on to make it all the way to the finals, but once again he would fall short and lose to Xavier Woods at Crown Jewel.

This was another match that Balor should have won, but didn’t. Not to take anything away from Xavier Woods, as he is still super talented as well. Balor would end up winning the United States Championship from Damian Priest in February of 2022, to put some respect back on his name.

The reign would be short-lived as Austin Theory would then defeat Balor to become the new United States Champion after just 49 days. Balor would end up joining AJ Styles in his effort to take down The Judgement Day (Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley). However, last month the unthinkable would happen.

Finn Balor would be revealed by Edge to be the next man to join Judgement Day. This all seemed well and good, but Finn Balor had other plans. Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Balor would jump Edge kicking him out of the group. Finn Balor was named the new leader of Judgement Day and had turned heel for the first time since May of 2020.

Balor has been through a lot in the WWE. This could be just the thing he needs to turn his luck around. Recently, Balor has been on a good run in the WWE with Damian Priest by his side. Most notably they have taken out both Dominick and Rey Mysterio.

This is the start of something big for Finn Balor. If booked correctly, this could be just what Balor needs to get some gold back around his waist. This is WWE’s second chance to make Balor mean something again, and hopefully, they don’t disappoint.

What do you think? Share your thoughts, opinions, feedback, and anything else that was raised on Twitter @PWMania and Facebook.com/PWMania.