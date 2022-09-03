Finn Balor on Being a Heel: “I’m More of a Natural Heel and More of a P***** Off Person”

WWE star Finn Balor recently spoke with The Daily Star for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Balor commented on Roman Reigns. Here are some quotes from the interview:

“I’m certainly invigorated in the ring and feeling fresh,” said Balor of his current run.

“This heel version of Finn is something that I have wanted to play for a long time.

“I certainly more comfortable being a true heel in the classic sense [and] we didn’t get chance to do that in NXT.

“When the crowd got taken out of the equation due to COVID we had to switch the trajectory and move it to more of a tweener character.

“[I’m now] a true heel for the first time in eight years and it feels great as I’m more of a natural heel and more of a p***** off person anyway, so I don’t have to channel too much!

“I really learnt how to be a babyface in WWE, so I can forget all that s**** now and go back to being a heel!”