Finn Balor On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown?

Finn Balor is now rumored for a main roster return on tonight’s WWE SmackDown. It was teased this afternoon by WrestleVotes that Balor may be returning.

Here is the teaser report by WrestleVotes-

Balor has been away from the main roster since his SummerSlam 2019 loss to The Fiend as a member of the SmackDown roster. Balor has worked NXT since October 2019, but has not been seen since dropping the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross on 5/25.

