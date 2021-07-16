Finn Balor On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown?

Finn Balor is now rumored for a main roster return on tonight’s WWE SmackDown. It was teased this afternoon by WrestleVotes that Balor may be returning.
Here is the teaser report by WrestleVotes-
Hearing tonight’s SmackDown will be #2Sweet & #4Everyone 🤫❌❌❌
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 16, 2021
Balor has been away from the main roster since his SummerSlam 2019 loss to The Fiend as a member of the SmackDown roster. Balor has worked NXT since October 2019, but has not been seen since dropping the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross on 5/25.
