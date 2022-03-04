Finn Balor Reveals What It Means To Him To Wrestle At WWE WrestleMania

Finn Balor made an appearance on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the Raw star spoke about the importance of wrestling at WrestleMania. As of this writing, WWE has yet to book a match for him at WrestleMania 38:

“When you’re a kid, you watch wrestling, you love wrestling, and the idea of being involved in a WrestleMania is just so far-fetched, that every time WrestleMania comes around, you want to be involved. Even though I wasn’t involved last year, I watched, and I’ll be honest, it hurt. I just had a killer match with Karrion Kross at NXT, and then the next day, I’m sitting at home on the couch watching Wrestlemania. I wasn’t part of the brand, so I shouldn’t have been on the show. But it’s still the competitor in me or the person that wants to prove something. lt hurt not being involved because if there’s a wrestling show on and there’s people at it, there’s a ring set up, and everyone’s watching on TV, I want to be on that show. I don’t care. It definitely did hurt last year not being involved. So yeah, I’m super excited. I want to be involved. I want to be on WrestleMania whether it’s the first night, second night, or Axxess. I don’t care. I want to be on there.”