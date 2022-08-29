Finn Balor Reveals Who He Would Like to See Join The Judgment Day

WWE star Finn Balor recently spoke on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Balor commented on which wrestlers he would like to see join the Judgment Day faction.

He said:

“I love Walter (Gunther), but he’s doing his own thing. Tommaso Ciampa is doing his thing with Miz, so that’s kind of off the table. Maybe AJ [Styles], you know. We haven’t essentially fallen out, we’re just not on the same page. Maybe AJ, bring AJ in. I think his work as a heel is just, pardon the pun, but phenomenal. Or we could go and find someone new, a fresh face from NXT. Given a little more time to think about it, I could have given you a better answer. I’d love Brock [Lesnar] in the Judgment Day.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: