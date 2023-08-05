Finn Balor Says He’d Love To Get An Opportunity To Work With The Elite Again

WWE star Finn Balor recently had a conversation with Haus Of Wrestling on a variety of topics including how he would love to get an opportunity to work with The Elite again and hopefully that could happen in the future.

Balor said, “I would love to get an opportunity to work with those guys again.” “But, once they’re happy in their situation, that’s all that really matters to me. The Bucks and Kenny, great guys, had a great working relationship with them in New Japan. Hopefully, in the future, we’ll get to work together again. Whether it’s here, there, or somewhere else, who knows? But I’m happy here. They’re happy there.”

Balor also talked about not being opposed to working with The Elite in any promotion.

“Here or there or anywhere. I’m not opposed to it.”