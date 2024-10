Last Saturday night’s WWE Bad Blood PLE saw Damian Priest defeat The Judgment Day’s World Tag Team Champion Finn Bálor in singles action. Immediately following the match, Bálor appeared in a digital exclusive and said the rivalry between himself and Priest is not over yet.

Bálor said, “This ain’t over, Damian. This ain’t over because right when you least expect it, I’ll be waiting.”

You can check out Bálor’s comments below.