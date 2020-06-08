Finn Balor Sets Record, Undertaker: The Last Ride Update, Total Bellas Preview

– Episode four of the “Undertaker: The Last Ride” docuseries will be airing on the WWE Network following Sunday night’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view event.

– After Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest at NXT Takeover: In Your House, he has now set the record with the most wins at Takeover events. He has eleven of them, including wins over Samoa Joe (twice), The Ascension (with Hideo Itami), Johnny Gargano, Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, Tyler Breeze, Neville, The Revival (with Samoa Joe) and the team of Baron Corbin & Rhyno (also with Samoa Joe).

– You can check out the official synopsis for Thursday night’s Total Bellas broadcast below:

“Nicole and Brie’s dual pregnancies bring changes for the whole family. Nicole and Artem plan a gender reveal party, but Brie and Bryan disagree on whether or not to find out the gender of their baby. Nicole also looks for a way to deal with her commitment issues once and for all.”