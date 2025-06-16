Finn Balor Shuts Down Hollywood Rumors

While several of his WWE colleagues continue to make high-profile transitions from the squared circle to the silver screen, Finn Balor is making it crystal clear: acting is not on his radar.

The former WWE Universal Champion and current Judgment Day member responded bluntly when asked by a fan on Twitter/X if he had any aspirations of becoming a Hollywood actor. Balor’s response? A simple, sharp, “Zero interest.”

His stance stands in stark contrast to a growing list of WWE talent who are currently exploring or already building parallel careers in film and television. Superstars like The Rock, John Cena, and Dave Bautista have become box office juggernauts, with a new generation now following their path.

Zero interest — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) June 16, 2025

Among those are Balor’s own stablemate Liv Morgan, who recently returned from Japan after wrapping up filming on the upcoming action crime thriller Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. Meanwhile, Jade Cargill is set to make her cinematic debut in the explosive action feature “True Threat.” Even backstage interviewer and personality Cathy Kelley has landed roles in upcoming productions.

Despite this trend, Balor remains focused on his in-ring legacy and commitment to WWE. The Irish star continues to be a pivotal figure in the company’s storytelling, most recently making waves alongside Damian Priest and the rest of The Judgment Day.

Whether it’s holding championship gold or pushing faction warfare to new levels, it’s clear that Balor’s spotlight remains firmly inside the ring—not in front of a movie camera.

Stay with PWMania.com for more on Finn Balor and WWE’s crossover with Hollywood.