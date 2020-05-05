Finn Bálor Storyline Update For This Week’s NXT

The reveal of Finn Balor’s mystery attacker is being teased for this Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode.

It was previously announced that Balor would return to NXT TV this Wednesday to call out the mystery man who apparently attacked him a few weeks back. The attack was never shown, indicating that Balor was not backstage at the WWE Performance Center for the tapings, but the segment led to NXT General Manager William Regal pulling Balor from his planned main event match with The Velveteen Dream that night. Before that WWE had been teasing that the new rivalry between Balor and Dream would kick off with that match. While WWE announced last week that Balor would return this week to call out the attacker, they are now teasing that the mystery assailant may reveal himself to confront Balor.

Wednesday’s loaded NXT episode on the USA Network will also feature the following: Karrion Kross makes his in-ring debut with Scarlett, Johnny Gargano vs. Dominik Dijakovic, NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defends against Io Shirai, NXT Champion Adam Cole defends against The Velveteen Dream. There’s no word yet on who will be revealed as Balor’s attacker, but it’s believed that the feud with Imperium and NXT UK Champion WALTER has been put on hold. Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner are still in the United States but have moved on to NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher, while WALTER and Alexander Wolfe are still stuck overseas due to COVID-19.