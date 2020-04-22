Finn Balor Storyline Update For Tonight’s NXT

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

The NXT Twitter account posted a storyline update on Finn Balor tonight, noting that he was involved in a possible locker room incident ahead of tonight’s show on the USA Network. Balor is set to face Velveteen Dream tonight on NXT, but has been feuding with Imperium.

The full announcement is below-

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR