Finn Balor Talks About Being Worn Out By ‘Politics’ In WWE and A Possible Heel Turn

During an appearance on the My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast, Finn Balor talked about his transition from the WWE main roster back to NXT in 2019:

“I feel like I got a little bit stale. I was tired. I was exhausted. I was worn out by dealing with the politics, the office, the writers, and everything that goes with it. I just had enough. When I returned to NXT, I really felt like that rejuvenated me in the ring. One thing I felt that helped with all the negative effects of the pandemic was taking the fans out of the equation in wrestling makes you change the cadence and the tempo of the match because you’re not trying to perform for a large audience. You’re literally performing in a one on one environment, and you can really work on the details of the match. You’re not so reliant on hearing the audible response from the crowd.”

Balor talked about wanting to have a heel run now that he’s back on the main roster:

“I really, really want to work on the heel aspect of Finn, like RAW/SmackDown level. I’ve kind of done it in Japan. We tried to do it in NXT, but it went in a different direction. I would really love to have a real heel run.”