Finn Balor Talks About The Rise Of Dominik Mysterio In WWE

Finn Balor recently spoke with Bill Apter & Dr. Chris Featherstone of Wrestle Binge for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE veteran spoke about the rise of Dominik Mysterio as well as his goal of winning the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships with another member from The Judgment Day.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On the rise of Dominik Mysterio: “When Dominik came to the Judgment Day, he was merely a boy. But now, trust me, he is a man.”

On wanting to win the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships with another member of The Judgment Day: “Yeah, either with Damian or with Dom, it don’t matter. But I think if I was tag team champion, I would then be a grand slam champion. So that is something that I hope is on the horizon.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.