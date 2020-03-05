Finn Balor Threatens WALTER, WWE Releases Injury Update On Dominik Dijakovic

– The new feud between WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER and Finn Balor is moving forward. As noted, last Wednesday’s show saw Imperium’s Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel attack Balor and leave him laying. The storyline was that WALTER sent Barthel and Aichner to deliver his regards to Balor. This week’s NXT episode featured a pre-recorded promo from Balor, seen below, where he thanked WALTER for forcing his hand when he’s used to making the first move. Balor warned that WALTER is not going to like his reaction, and said he will see WALTER sooner than he thinks.

As noted before, Balor has been announced for the NXT UK TV tapings that take place this weekend, March 6 and March 7, in Coventry, England at the Coventry Skydome Arena. It’s been speculated that Balor was headed to the NXT UK TV tapings for the build to the NXT UK “Takeover: Dublin” event on Sunday, April 26 as he’s from Ireland. It’s now speculated that WWE may do Balor vs. WALTER at NXT “Takeover: Tampa Bay” on Saturday, April 4 during WrestleMania 36 Weekend, or at the NXT UK “Takeover: Dublin” event, or both.

– Triple H has announced a new NXT Road Trip live event tour in mid-April. The black and yellow brand will run Center Stage in Atlanta on Friday, April 17, the Knoxville Coliseum in Knoxville on April 18, and the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center in Greensboro on Sunday, April 19. These will be the first Road Trip live events after the “Takeover: Tampa” event during WrestleMania 36 Weekend.

Tickets for all three events will go on sale this Friday, March 6 at 10am ET. Superstars advertised for this Road Trip loop are NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT Women’s Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee, NXT Tag Team Champions Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Finn Balor, The Velveteen Dream, Bianca Belair, Mia Yim, and others.

– As noted, last week’s NXT Injury Report noted that Dominik Dijakovic suffered a knee sprain after taking the night stick shot from Damian Priest on last Wednesday’s show, during the singles loss to Cameron Grimes. It was said that Dijakovic’s status was listed as “week to week” as of last Thursday.

Mauro Ranallo noted on commentary, which was later reported on the WWE website, that Dijakovic suffered a hamstring hematoma during the cheap shot by Priest. Mauro relayed that Dijakovic’s status is still “week to week” for the time being.

Dijakovic tweeted last week that his knee was in “very bad shape” due to the attack. As seen in the new tweet below, Dijakovic shared a post-NXT quote and said Priest is a dead man walking.

He wrote, “‘When you come at the king, you best not miss.’ Damian Priest is dead.”

Priest re-tweeted Matt Camp’s comments on the Dijakovic injury update, and included a photo of him smiling at a NXT live event. You can see the related tweets below: