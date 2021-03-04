Finn Balor To Defend The NXT Championship Against Adam Cole Next Week

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Another big title match has been announced for next Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. It was announced on tonight’s show that Finn Balor will defend the NXT Title against Adam Cole.

Previously announced for next week’s NXT show was Toni Storm vs. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, with the title on the line.

