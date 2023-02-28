Finn Balor vs. Edge Set For WWE WrestleMania 39, Updated Card, Rumored Matches

WrestleMania 39 will now feature Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

On this week’s RAW, Balor challenged Edge to a match at WrestleMania 39 to end their feud.

Balor vs. Edge is rumored to be a Hell In a Cell match at WrestleMania 39, which was the original plan for their nixed Royal Rumble match, but no stipulation was mentioned on Monday’s RAW. When Edge responds to the challenge, we’ll most likely learn about the stipulation. It’s also rumored that their alter-egos, Brood Edge and The Demon, will appear in the WrestleMania 39 match.

WrestleMania 39 will be The Rated R Superstar and The Prince’s second singles match after Balor won their “I Quit” match at WWE Extreme Rules in October 2022. Edge, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley defeated Balor, AJ Styles, and Liv Morgan in a tag team match at Hell In a Cell in June 2022; Edge and Rey Mysterio defeated Balor and Damien Priest at Clash at The Castle in September 2022; and Edge and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix defeated Balor and Ripley at Elimination Chamber earlier this month.

WWE WrestleMania 39 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.

The following is the current announced card, as well as rumored matches and a clip from this week’s RAW:

Host: The Miz

CONFIRMED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be Hell In a Cell with The Demon vs. Brood Edge.

RUMORED MATCHES:

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Becky Lynch and Lita (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Unconfirmed as of this writing.