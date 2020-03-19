Finn Balor vs. Walter News, Guests For The Bump, WWE Stock, AJ Lee

– The feud between WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER and Finn Balor is moving forward. Balor, who made a surprise appearance last week on NXT UK TV to defeat Imperium member Alexander Wolfe, was featured in a lengthy pre-recorded interview segment on last night’s special edition of NXT on the USA Network, seen below. Balor issued a warning to WALTER and other top NXT Superstars at the end of the segment.

“2018 Finn Balor is dead, a long time ago,” Balor declared. “I am The Prince, the best wrestler in the world and these are uncertain times, we don’t know what’s going to happen, but one thing is for sure – I will stand in the ring with WALTER and I will get what I want. But I know there’s lots of other NXT Superstars out there that are addicted to the same thing I’m addicted to, so if you want to dance – The Prince is here.”

There’s no word yet on where Balor vs. WALTER will take place, but it could come at the NXT UK “Takeover: Dublin” event in Ireland on April 26, or at the makeup date for the NXT “Takeover: Tampa Bay” show. That event was nixed due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing the WrestleMania 36 Week cancellations, and no makeup event has been announced as of this writing.

It was announced on this week’s NXT UK TV episode that Balor will be one of the 20 Superstars to enter a Battle Royal on the April 2 episode. The winner will become the new #1 contender for a chance to face WALTER at Takeover in Dublin. Tyler Bate will also be in the 20-Man Battle Royal.

– Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee turns 33 years old today while former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Sydal (Evan Bourne) turns 37, and AEW star Jimmy Havoc turns 36.

– WWE stock was up 6.16% today, closing at $36.03 per share after opening at $33.57. Today’s high was $36.56 and the low was $31.77. The stock is currently down 2.48% in after-hours trading, at $35.13 per share.

– As noted, a special edition of WWE’s The Bump will air across WWE Digital platforms on Friday morning at 10am ET. This is happening because Wednesday’s normal show was nixed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and a “Best Of” episode aired in its place, which you can see below.

WWE has announced the following Superstars for tomorrow’s special episode, which will likely be call-ins – Alexa Bliss, Jeff Hardy, Braun Strowman, Xavier Woods, and Drake Maverick.