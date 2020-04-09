Finn Balor vs. Walter Update, Name For New NXT Tag Team Revealed

– Finn Balor still has his eyes on WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER. Tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network featured a pre-recorded message from Balor, as seen above. The video included a look at The Prince of NXT’s recent run-ins with Imperium, and ends with Balor issuing a threat to WALTER. Balor warned that WALTER is holding his title on borrowed time.

“WALTER, you and I share a lot of traits,” Balor said. “We both do things on our own time, and we both have creative control over our own worlds. But here we are in a time, both unable to make our next respective moves. But this time will pass, and you’ll learn that the title you hold, it’s on borrowed time.”

Balor vs. WALTER was originally expected, but not confirmed, for NXT “Takeover: Tampa Bay” during WrestleMania 36 Week but the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of that match. The match was also rumored for NXT UK “Takeover: Dublin” but that event has been re-scheduled from Sunday, April 26 to Sunday, October 25 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. There had been some speculation on WWE possibly dropping the feud due to the forced schedule and creative changes, but tonight’s segment confirms that the match is still on the books.

– This week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network saw Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar make their official in-ring TV debuts, with manager Malcolm Bivens leading the way.

It looks like WWE has dropped their last names, referring to them as just Rinku and Saurav. The name of their new tag team is Indus Sher.

Tonight’s match, which you can see below, saw Indus Sher destroy Ever-Rise, Matt Martel and Chase Parker. This is the former tag team known as 3.0.

Indus Sher debuted last week by attacking NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle. NXT General Manager William Regal revealed earlier today that he will be making an announcement on the NXT Tag Team Titles soon as Riddle’s partner Pete Dunne is stuck in the UK, unable to defend, due to the coronavirus pandemic.