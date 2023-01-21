Finn Balor Wants Another Shot at Cracking the One-Hour Mark in the Royal Rumble Match

The Judgement Day member Finn Balor reflected on some of his career highlights, including his participation in the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble, in an interview with Rob Armstrong of BTSports’ What Went Down.

He fought for more than 57 minutes before being eliminated by John Cena.

Balor stated that he wants another shot to last an hour ahead of the 2023 match.

“It was fine. I remember thinking I could go for a little longer,” Balor said. “It definitely felt like something was achieved that night. Some nights, you go out there and you just do your job, and it’s A,B,C, D, and then you’re down. With that, there was a lot of kind of working on the fly or just having to improvise a lot and really be in the moment and enjoy it. I really did, and I would love another shot at maybe cracking the one-hour mark in the Rumble.

“I was a little bit disappointed, actually, that I got 57 minutes, 58 seconds or something like that. I had no idea, but when I came back, someone told me and [said], ‘Oh, good job, you almost landed an hour.’ I was like, ‘Almost? It felt like a little bit longer than that.”

You can watch the complete interview below: