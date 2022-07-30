Finn Balor: “I Would Like More Creative Control Over the Demon”

WWE Superstar recently spoke with the Cheap Heat podcast for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Balor talked about the status of his Demon persona.

Since Roman Reigns defeated him at the 2017 WWE Extreme Rules event, Finn Balor has not appeared in character as the Demon.

The fan favorite role was first played by him on independent shows, and he brought it with him to NXT, although he has hardly ever used it on the main roster.

He was questioned about the Demon’s anticipated return. Despite the fact that he used the gimmick to win the Universal Title at SummerSlam in 2016, he said that he won’t be returning to the character in the near future.

“The Demon definitely has a special relationship with SummerSlam. He’s had some of his most successful nights at SummerSlam. I don’t want to get anyone’s hopes up. There will be no Demon [at WWE SummerSlam]. There will be no Demon in the foreseeable future. Once we kind of finish this story arc with The Judgment Day, we’ll get back on track with the Demon.”

“I would like more creative control over the Demon. A lot more. I would execute it a lot differently if it was given to me to babysit. Working with a company that has so many different levels of management and different departments that need to be kept happy, something you lose is some of that creative license that you have when you’re independent. Obviously, as a perfectionist and something that I created, I would like more control over it, but I understand the limitations when I work for a company like WWE.”

You can listen to the complete interview below:



(h/t to Fightful for the transcription)