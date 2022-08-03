Finn Balor’s Advice to Wrestlers That Want to Leave WWE: “I Tell Them to Go”

WWE Star Finn Balor recently spoke with the Cheap Heat podcast for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Balor commented on advice he has for wrestlers that want to leave WWE:

“I tell them to go. There’s a whole other world; I tell them to go. Sometimes we get caught up in the bubble that’s WWE, and there’s a whole world of wrestling outside there. If someone doesn’t want to be here, they should go. If you don’t want to work in WWE, don’t be here. For me, I want to be to here, so that’s why I’m here.”

You can listen to the complete interview below: