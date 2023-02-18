Firefly Funhouse and More Confirmed for Post-Elimination Chamber Edition of WWE SmackDown

The first match and segments for the post-Elimination Chamber edition of SmackDown on FOX have been announced by WWE.

Next week’s episode of SmackDown will feature a match between Rhea Ripley and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to build up to their WrestleMania 39 match.

Bray Wyatt will return to the blue brand next Friday night with The Firefly Funhouse. Uncle Howdy will almost certainly make his Funhouse debut in that time. As PWMania.com previously reported, Howdy and Wyatt attacked Hit Row on this week’s SmackDown, and Wyatt then issued a warning to the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Karrion Kross and Rey Mysterio’s feud will continue next week when they face off in a rematch of their January 27 SmackDown match, which Mysterio won. Kross and Mysterio have been feuding for weeks, and on Friday night’s episode of SmackDown, Kross taunted Rey about his relationship with his son Dominik Mysterio.

The following is the current SmackDown line-up for next week’s show from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana:

* Fallout from Elimination Chamber

* Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio

* Bray Wyatt hosts The Firefly Funhouse

* Rhea Ripley and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair face-off