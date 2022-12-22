First-Ever $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale Announced For AEW Rampage

You can officially pencil in a high-dollar showdown for the “Holiday Bash” edition of AEW Rampage this coming Friday night.

Ahead of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program on Friday night, All Elite Wrestling announced a first-ever stipulation match for the annual holiday-themed event.

Friday’s AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash 2022 special event on TNT at 10/9c will feature a $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale.

Announced for the match, among many others yet to be revealed, are Jon Moxley and others from the Blackpool Combat Club, Top Flight and AR Fox.

Here is the current line-up for Friday night:

* Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale

* Jade Cargill vs. Vertvixen for the TBS championship

* The Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett

* We’ll hear from Eddie Kingston and Ortiz

* We’ll hear from Wardlow