First-Ever “8-4-1 Match” Announced For IMPACT Against All Odds 2023

You can officially pencil in a first-time-ever gimmick match for the next IMPACT Wrestling special event.

On Tuesday, the promotion announced the first-ever “8-4-1 Match” at IMPACT Against All Odds 2023.

The bout will feature Bully Ray, Jonathan Gresham, Heath, Nick Aldis, Moose, Mike Bailey, Rich Swann and PCO at the show scheduled for Friday, June 9th at 8PM on IMPACT+, FITE and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders!

In the match, the rules are such that things start as an eight-man tag-team match, with the winning team competing in a four-way showdown where the victor from that bout advances to IMPACT Slammiversary 2023.