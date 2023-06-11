First-Ever Father’s Day Street Fight Announced For WWE Live Event

Rey Mysterio will face Dominik Mysterio in the first-ever Father’s Day Street Fight at the WWE live event scheduled for Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18, at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia.

This will be Mysterio vs. Mysterio’s first singles match since Rey defeated his son at WrestleMania 39. Since then, they’ve worked a few tag team matches, including Rey and Zelina Vega’s victory over Dominik and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley on the May 5 SmackDown in Puerto Rico.

The following matches have been scheduled for that night:

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defends against The Miz

* Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio in a Father’s Day Street Fight

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defend against The Viking Raiders

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley defends against Natalya

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Matt Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat

* Appearances by Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, The Usos, Bayley, Bobby Lashley and others