First-Ever Live Episode of NWA Powerrr Announced

The first-ever live episode of NWA Powerrr will air next month.

The NWA announced this week that NWA Powerrr Live will air from the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, Tennessee on Tuesday, January 31. The show will be broadcast live on YouTube and FITE. Ticket sales will begin this Friday at 12 p.m. ET on nwatix.com.

There has been no word on live Powerrr matches, but the NWA has promised that a “huge” match will be announced soon.

The NWA’s Twitter announcement is below: