First-Ever Match Announced for AEW Dynamite 2023 Opener

The first AEW Dynamite of 2023 will feature Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks, and Jericho has stated that he intends to shut down the Starks Experiment.

As PWMania.com previously reported, last week’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite began with Jericho offering Starks membership in The Jericho Appreciation Society. Starks rejected the idea because he will not allow Jericho to take advantage of him. Starks then challenged Jericho to a Dynamite match on January 4th. Jericho did not respond to the challenge, but he did direct Jake Hager to launch a surprise attack on Starks from behind. The Jericho Appreciation Society beat down Starks until Action Andretti came to his aid.

Starks vs. Jericho has been officially announced for the January 4 Dynamite from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

The promotional poster for Starks vs. Jericho can be seen below. This will be the first match between the two.

Jericho posted the poster to Instagram with the caption, “Next Wednesday in #Seattle! Gonna start off the new year by shutting down the @starkybaby experiment… @aew #AEWDynamite #TheOcho #TheWizard #RickyStarks #NotAJAShole”

Starks captioned the poster, “Legend vs Legend.”

AEW World Champion MJF defeated Starks at the Winter Is Coming Dynamite on December 14, but he defeated Cezar Bononi at the AEW Dark tapings on December 17. On December 10, Jericho lost the ROH World Title to Claudio Castagnoli in ROH Final Battle, then suffered a major upset loss to Andretti in the Winter Is Coming special.

As of this writing, Jericho and Starks have not been announced for this week’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite.

The following are the posts from AEW, Starks, and Jericho:

