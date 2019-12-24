First-Ever Match Announced For Upcoming AEW Dynamite

AEW announced that Cody and Dustin Rhodes will team up against The Lucha Brothers on the January 8th, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite. The event is being hyped up as AEW’s one-year anniversary show since January 8th, 2019 was when the inaugural AEW press conference took place.

#Memphis get ready!

Just signed for Wed, Jan 8th’s #AEWDynamite

FIRST TIME EVER

CODY and DUSTIN RHODES vs THE LUCHA BROS

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 23 December 2019