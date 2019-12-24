First-Ever Match Announced For Upcoming AEW Dynamite

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

AEW announced that Cody and Dustin Rhodes will team up against The Lucha Brothers on the January 8th, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite. The event is being hyped up as AEW’s one-year anniversary show since January 8th, 2019 was when the inaugural AEW press conference took place.

