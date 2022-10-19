First-Ever TAMASHII Match Announced by NJPW

NJPW has announced that the first-ever TAMASHII match will take place on November 11 between KENTA and Andrew Villalobos.

NJPW issued the following:

The first match for the birth of NJPW TAMASHII has been made, as November 11, Christchurch New Zealand will see KENTA battle Andrew Villalobos in singles action.

In 2020, KENTA wrestled in the first ever match on NJPW STRONG, against an LA Dojo representative in Karl Fredericks. Now, November 2022 sees him break new ground for TAMASHII as well, against a New Zealand Dojo member in Villalobos. Will the hungry Young Lion be able to make his mark on the former IWGP United States Champion? Find out November 11 live in person in Christchurch!