First-Ever WWE EVOLVE General Manager Revealed

Wednesday night’s episode of WWE EVOLVE on Tubi saw Stevie Turner, who is an assistant to Ava on WWE NXT, be announced as the first-ever General Manager of the brand.
Turner took to her Twitter (X) account to comment on the news.
Turner wrote, “The #WWENXT Mayor & the #WWEEVOLVE Prime Minister. It just feels right 😛🤍”
The #WWENXT Mayor & the #WWEEVOLVE Prime Minister. It just feels right 😛🤍 pic.twitter.com/YNV6My0ipt
— STEVIE TURNER (@StevieTurnerWWE) March 27, 2025
Stevie Turner is the new WWE Evolve General Manager! #WWEEvolve pic.twitter.com/YLgKXh4Ruu
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 26, 2025