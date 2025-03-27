First-Ever WWE EVOLVE General Manager Revealed

By
James Hetfield
-

Wednesday night’s episode of WWE EVOLVE on Tubi saw Stevie Turner, who is an assistant to Ava on WWE NXT, be announced as the first-ever General Manager of the brand.

Turner took to her Twitter (X) account to comment on the news.

Turner wrote, “The #WWENXT Mayor & the #WWEEVOLVE Prime Minister. It just feels right 😛🤍”

 

