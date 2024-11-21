First-Ever “WWE ID” Showcase Match Announced

WWE announced that the first-ever “WWE ID” showcase match will take place on Sunday, December 15th at the WWN Supershow event from the OCC Road House in Clearwater, Florida.

There is no word yet on which WWE ID Prospects will be competing in the one-on-one match, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.

You can check out the current card for the event below:

The Battle For The Belts – No DQ, No Countout, All Titles On The Line, Whichever Champion Is Pinned Loses His Title

FIP World Heavyweight Champion August Artois vs. FIP Florida Heritage Champion Sideshow vs. WWN Multimedia Champion Stevie Frick vs. WWN Proving Ground Champion Krieger.

SHINE Tag Team Championship Match

Bound By Blood (Kelsey Raegan and Lindsay Snow) (c) vs. Las Sicarias (Labrava Escobar and Evie De La Rosa

FIP World Tag Team Championship Match

Annihilation (Syther and Chungus) (c) vs. The Metro Brothers (Chris Metro and JC Metro)

Special Attraction Match

Timothy Thatcher vs. Charlie Dempsey

PLUS: SHINE Champion Ivelisse Velez and more to be announced!