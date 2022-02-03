First-Ever WWE Pop-Up Shop Announced For Los Angeles

The first-ever WWE Pop-Up Store has been announced for Los Angeles later this week.

The WWE Pop-Up will feature the biggest collection of WWE merchandise on the West Coast, and will run from Friday, February 4 – Monday, February 14, which is Valentine’s Day.

The store will be at the corner of Melrose and Fairfax in Los Angeles, or 700 N. Fairfax Ave. The WWE Pop-Up Store will be cashless.

Fans will be able to shop for exclusive WWE merchandise that is not available anywhere else, not on WWE Shop or at any live events. Los Angeles-inspired apparel will also be available.

Below are local hours of operation:

Friday 2/4

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 2/5

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday 2/6

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday 2/7

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday 2/8

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday 2/9

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday 2/10

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday 2/11

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday 2/12

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday 2/13

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday 2/14

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.