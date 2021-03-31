First Impact Hardcore Justice Matches Announced: Jazz To Put Career On The Line

Impact Wrestling has announced a Career vs. Title match for the upcoming Hardcore Justice special. It was announced on tonight’s Impact episode that Jazz will face Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo at Hardcore Justice.

Tommy Dreamer is booking the Hardcore Justice show and he offered Jazz a title shot if she put something on the line. The pro wrestling veteran then offered to put her career up, and Dreamer agreed after hesitating.

A big Knockouts Weapon Match has also been announced for Hardcore Justice. The winner will become the new #1 contender to the winner of Jazz vs. Purrazzo, for a future title shot. Knockouts announced for the Weapons Match are Jordynne Grace, Susan, Tenille Dashwood, Havok, Rosemary, and Alisha Edwards

Impact will bring back the Hardcore Justice event on Saturday, April 10 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN. It will air exclusively on Impact Plus.

These are the first 2 Hardcore Justice matches announced. Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest.