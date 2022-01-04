First Judge Announced For Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson Rematch

Bryan Danielson will be challenging AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page on the January 5th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite and there will be three judges in case the match reaches the time limit.

“Platinum” Max Caster announced that he will be the first judge:

“Yo! Listen! 🗣️

Just got the call! 📱

Since Platinum Max is the Best Wrestler Alive ™, @AEW

has booked me to be one of the judges for the World Title match!

Don’t worry! I’ll call it down the middle! Let’s go, Bryan 🐉

#AEWDynamite

#MicDrop”