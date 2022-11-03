First Look at Becky Lynch as Cyndi Lauper in Young Rock, The Rock Comments

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirmed on Instagram that former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will play Cyndi Lauper on the season three premiere of NBC’s Young Rock this Friday night.

Lynch would also appear in the role throughout the season, according to him:

“Cool news alert . Officially welcoming @beckylynchwwe to our YOUNG ROCK cast. Becky takes on the daunting and FUN task of playing the one and only – the icon Cyndi Lauper.

I was right there for Becky’s audition and we were all very impressed at her high level commitment as an actor to become Cyndi Lauper. No easy task, but she worked her butt off and went all in – and crushed it.

CAN’T WAIT for you guys to see Becky’s acting debut!!! TOMORROW NIGHT ON @NBC! YOUNG ROCK FRIDAY NIGHT 8:30pm EST @sevenbucksprod #fiercebabyproductions. Only on NBC.”

Lynch is currently out of the ring after suffering a separated shoulder during her match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam this past July.