First Look At Dave Bautista In George R.R. Martin’s “In The Lost Lands” Movie

Following the release of “The Killer’s Games,” Dave Bautista is set to embark on his next cinematic adventure. The ex-WWE superstar is set to headline “The Lost Lands.”

According to Deadline, Paul W.S. Anderson, the director, and George R.R. Martin, the author of Game of Thrones, wrote the short story that served as the basis for the film. Milla Jovovich and Arly Jover are set to join the cast.

The piece highlights, “The story centers on a queen who, desperate to fulfill her love, makes a daring play: she sends the powerful and feared sorceress Gray Alys (Jovovich) to the ghostly wilderness of the Lost Lands in search of a magical power, where the sorceress and her guide, the drifter Boyce (Bautista), must outwit and outfight man and demon…”

Produced by Anderson, Jeremy Bolt, Jovovich, Bautista, Werner, Jonathan Meisner, and Robert Kulzer. Martin Moszkowicz, Nico Bruinsma, Kirk D’Amico, Kevin Forester, and Richard Wright serve as the executive producers.

Mark your calendars for next year’s release! Take a glance at the first look below: