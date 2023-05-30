First Look At Kenzie Paige’s New NWA Women’s TV Title Belt (Photos)

The National Wrestling Alliance Women’s World Television Championship has arrived.

On Tuesday, first-look photos of the new NWA Women’s TV title belt that surfaced online. Kenzie Paige became the inaugural NWA World Women’s Television Champion at the NWA 312 pay-per-view on April 7, by winning the tournament finals over Max the Impaler.

Paige is scheduled to make the first defense of her NWA Women’s TV title at the 2023 NWA Crockett Cup special two-night event, during the second night this Sunday, June 4 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex in Winston-Salem, NC.

Check out photos of the new NWA Women’s TV Championship via the tweet embedded below.