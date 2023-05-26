First Look At Set For WWE Night Of Champions 2023 In Saudi Arabia (Photos)

It’s almost time!

We’re just hours away from the highly-anticipated WWE Night Of Champions premium live event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of the show on Saturday afternoon, first-look photos of the production setup inside the arena have been revealed.

Check out the first look photos of the set for WWE Night Of Champions 2023 via the tweet embedded below.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Saturday afternoon for live WWE Night Of Champions results coverage.