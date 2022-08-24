First Look at the Design for NJPW’s IWGP Women’s Title Belt

The design for NJPW’s IWGP Women’s Title belt has been revealed for the first time.

The second IWGP Heavyweight Title served as the inspiration for Tokyo Sports’ design.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the IWGP Women’s Title was first introduced by NJPW and Stardom in late July. The tournament to determine the first IWGP Women’s Champion will start on Night 2 of Royal Quest II on Sunday, October 2 in London, England, as it was announced earlier this week. The quarterfinals will then go on at the Stardom event on Saturday, October 22, and the semifinals will take place at the Stardom event on Sunday, October 23. On Sunday, November 20 in Tokyo, the tournament’s finals will take place at the joint show of NJPW and Stardom called Historic X-Over.

The newly crowned IWGP Women’s Champion will then put her new title on the line for the first time at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome.

The IWGP Women’s Title will be defended at occasions in Japan and the US, primarily on NJPW shows. The Wonder of Stardom Title and the World of Stardom Title, which have traditionally been used for Stardom, will continue to exist alongside the new title (the White Belt).

Earlier this summer, NJPW also revealed how they would start showing Stardom women’s matches at NJPW events in the US while concentrating on a “gender-less and more integrated” scene in Japan.

Here is the first look at the IWGP Women’s Title belt revealed by Tokyo Sports: