First Look Teaser Video Of Samoa Joe As Sweet Tooth In Twisted Metal

The first teaser trailer for Peacock’s ten-episode “Twisted Metal” TV series, which will premiere this summer, has been released.

Samoa Joe takes on the role of Sweet Tooth. He’ll collaborate with Will Arnett to play the character, with Joe playing the physical role and Will Arnett providing the voice.

The series will premiere on July 27. Anthony Mackie, Tahj Vaughans, Stephanie Beatriz, Chelle Ramos, and Michael Carollo will also appear.

You can watch the teaser below: