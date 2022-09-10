First Match Announced for WWE Extreme Rules

The first bout of WWE Extreme Rules has been confirmed.

Ronda Rousey defeated Xia Li, Natalya, Sonya Deville, and Lacey Evans to win a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match on Friday night’s post-Clash at the Castle edition of SmackDown on FOX. As a result of her victory, Ronda Rousey is now the new number one contender to the SmackDown Women’s Championship held by Liv Morgan. Lacey Evans made her return Friday night after being away since mid-July.

Rousey successfully eliminated Natalya by submitting her with an armbar. Rousey then made Evans to tap out to the armbar, while Deville was simultaneously forcing Li to submit to her head and arm choke. Rousey won the match by submitting Deville with an ankle lock while Morgan watched from her seat high up in the crowd.

WWE confirmed that Rousey would be facing Morgan at the Extreme Rules event, and that the title would be at stake.

At the July 2 WWE Money in the Bank event, Morgan defeated Rousey to become champion. Since then, Morgan has successfully defended her TV title twice, first against Ronda Rousey in their rematch at WWE SummerSlam on July 30, and then against Shayna Baszler at WWE Clash at The Castle last Saturday.

The 2022 WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 8 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Here are highlights from Friday night’s match at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle: