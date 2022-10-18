First Match Confirmed for Next Week’s WWE RAW

The first match for next week’s WWE RAW from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina has been announced.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face Bayley next Monday. This is a non-title match, but it has the potential to lead to another title shot for Bayley.

Belair has been feuding with Damage CTRL since they returned to WWE and formed their faction on July 30 at SummerSlam. Bayley had her first shot at Belair’s title at WWE Extreme Rules earlier this month, but Belair won the Ladder Match to retain. While Bayley was on commentary, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defeated Belair and Candice LeRae in a non-title match on tonight’s RAW. Bayley grabbed a kendo stick from under the ring for the finish, but Belair attacked her from behind. Belair then threw Bayley over the announce table, but the match was over when SKY and Kai hit a double-team powerbomb on LeRae for the pin.

A later backstage segment featured Byron Saxton questioning Damage CTRL about their future plans. They talked about continuing to dominate the division and blaming Asuka and Alexa Bliss for their absence. Bayley said Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez have no chance in this week’s SmackDown title match against SKY and Kai, and she’s over what Belair did tonight and what happened at Extreme Rules because Belair didn’t pin her. Bayley then stated that she will not let Belair off the hook so easily, and that she will show Belair what it’s like to be in control again next week.

WWE then announced Belair vs. Bayley for the following week, with no mention of a title match.

You can watch highlights from the tag-team non-title match below: