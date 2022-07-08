First Match for Impact Wrestling Emergence Revealed

The first bout for the upcoming Impact Wrestling Emergence show has been revealed.

Mia Yim defeated Deonna Purrazzo in Thursday night’s post-Against All Odds episode of Impact to become the next top challenger to Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.

At Emergence, Yim will now face Grace for the championship. After Yim won on Thursday night’s #1 contender main event, Grace and Yim shook hands.

At Slammiversary on June 19, Grace won the championship after defeating former champion Tasha Steelz, Purrazzo, Yim, and Chelsea Green in the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match. This past Friday, she successfully defended her championship against Steelz at Against All Odds.

The main event of Emergence 2021 saw former champion Christian Cage defeating Brian Myers to retain the Impact World Title. The main events of the 2020 event, which was broadcast over two weeks as special Impact episodes, were The Motor City Machine Guns defeating The North to retain the Impact World Tag Team Titles and Deonna Purrazzo defeating Grace to retain the Impact Knockouts World Title.

On Friday, August 12, a special 2022 Impact Emergence event from Chicago, Illinois, will be aired live. For Ultimate Insiders subscribers, the event will stream live on Impact Plus, FITE, and YouTube.

