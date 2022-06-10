First Match Revealed For GCW D.O.A. Event on June 30

The first match for Game Changer Wrestling’s D.O.A. event has been revealed. The event will take place on Thursday, June 30th at the Knights Of Columbus in Detroit, Michigan.

Alex Shelley, Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne will face off in a Triple Threat match. The following has been confirmed for the show so far:

Triple Threat Match

Alex Shelley vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Nick Wayne

SLADE, Akira, Calvin Tankman and Dale Patricks are also confirmed for the event.