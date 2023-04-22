First Match Revealed For Monday’s WWE RAW In Chicago

WWE has announced the first match for Monday’s RAW from Chicago’s Allstate Arena.

Damian Priest of The Judgment Day will face 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio of The LWO in singles action on RAW.

This will be Priest and Mysterio’s fourth TV singles match. Priest defeated Mysterio on RAW on July 18, 2022, and again on September 5, 2022. Due to outside interference, Mysterio defeated Priest by DQ on the March 27, 2023 RAW.

WWE previously announced that Bad Bunny will appear on Monday’s RAW to respond to The Judgment Day’s recent attack. As PWMania.com previously reported, RAW is expected to include the official WWE Backlash announcement on Rey and Bunny vs. Priest and Dominik Mysterio.

Friday night’s SmackDown began with Priest and Finn Balor defeating Rey and Escobar in tag team action, as seen in the video below.

Here’s a preview for Monday’s RAW in Chicago: