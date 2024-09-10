First Match Revealed For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Following the AEW All Out pay-per-view event, AEW has begun to announce details for this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

All Out generated a lot of buzz due to its exciting night of action and controversial moments. One of those moments occurred when Jon Moxley placed a plastic bag over AEW World Heavyweight Champion Bryan Danielson after Danielson retained the title over Jack Perry.

The promotion had previously announced that Moxley would explain his actions and why he attacked Danielson. AEW has announced the first bout for the show.

Mariah May, the AEW Women’s World Champion, will face Queen Aminata in a title eliminator. May previously defeated Toni Storm at All In to win the title.

As is customary in these types of matches, if Aminata wins, she will be given a future title shot. More will be announced within the next 24 hours.