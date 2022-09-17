First Match Revealed for WWE Extreme Rules

The WWE Extreme Rules Match for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event has been announced.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan interrupted Ronda Rousey’s sitdown interview with Kayla Braxton on Friday night’s FOX SmackDown. Morgan discussed her previous interactions with Rousey and stated that no matter what she says, Rousey will not respect her, so she will have to do what she has done her entire career – earn the respect. Morgan then challenged Rousey to include an Extreme Rules stipulation in their upcoming championship match.

In response to the challenge, Rousey stated that it will be Morgan’s funeral.

Rousey defeated Xia Li, Sonya Deville, Natalya, and Lacey Evans in a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match on last week’s SmackDown to become the new #1 contender. Morgan reclaimed the title from Rousey on July 2 at WWE Money In The Bank. Morgan has made two TV title defenses since then, first against Rousey in their rematch at WWE SummerSlam on July 30, and then against Shayna Baszler at WWE Clash at The Castle earlier this month.

The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA will host the 2022 WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event on Saturday, October 8. Rousey vs. Below is the current announced card, as well as footage from tonight’s Rousey vs. Morgan segment:

Extreme Rules Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)